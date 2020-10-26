E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
From rock music to model trains - Memories of St Matthew’s Baths Hall in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 19:30 26 October 2020

The Move at St Matthew's Baths Hall in 1968 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Archant

Did you attend concerts and events at St Matthew’s Baths Hall over the years?

The opening night of the new Table Tennis Club at St Matthews Baths in Ipswich in June 1976 Picture: ARCHANTThe opening night of the new Table Tennis Club at St Matthews Baths in Ipswich in June 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of the activities held there in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, following on from our nostalgia feature about swimming at St Matthew’s.

A hairdressing competition in St Matthew's Baths Hall in April 1964. Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANTA hairdressing competition in St Matthew's Baths Hall in April 1964. Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

During cooler times of year, the pool in Civic Drive was covered over with a floor and many concerts and events were staged there.

A steam locomotive at a model engineering exhibition at St Matthew's Baths Hall, Ipswich in the 1950s. Picture: ARCHANTA steam locomotive at a model engineering exhibition at St Matthew's Baths Hall, Ipswich in the 1950s. Picture: ARCHANT

Events ranged from a model engineering exhibition to a table tennis club, keep fit sessions and even hairdressing competitions.

A keep fit rally at St Matthews Baths Hall, Ipswich in December 1966 Picture: ARCHANTA keep fit rally at St Matthews Baths Hall, Ipswich in December 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Taking the plunge at St Matthew’s Baths in the 1960s, 70s and 80s

Big-name concerts were also held at the Baths Hall, including The Move, who performed there in 1968, Eric Clapton with Cream and Led Zeppelin in 1971.

The Move on stage at St Matthew's Baths Hall in 1968. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTThe Move on stage at St Matthew's Baths Hall in 1968. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

After the Corn Exchange was converted to stage entertainment in 1975, St Matthew’s switched to offering year-round swimming, until Crown Pools opened in 1984.

Dancers from the TV show Ready Steady Go at Bluesville in St Matthew's Baths Hall in October 1966. The band on stage was Jimmy James and the Vagabonds. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTDancers from the TV show Ready Steady Go at Bluesville in St Matthew's Baths Hall in October 1966. The band on stage was Jimmy James and the Vagabonds. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

MORE: Fashion shows from 1960s to 1990s

What are your memories of St Matthew’s Baths Hall? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

