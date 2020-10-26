From rock music to model trains - Memories of St Matthew’s Baths Hall in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 19:30 26 October 2020
Did you attend concerts and events at St Matthew’s Baths Hall over the years?
Today we are looking back at some of the activities held there in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, following on from our nostalgia feature about swimming at St Matthew’s.
During cooler times of year, the pool in Civic Drive was covered over with a floor and many concerts and events were staged there.
Events ranged from a model engineering exhibition to a table tennis club, keep fit sessions and even hairdressing competitions.
Big-name concerts were also held at the Baths Hall, including The Move, who performed there in 1968, Eric Clapton with Cream and Led Zeppelin in 1971.
After the Corn Exchange was converted to stage entertainment in 1975, St Matthew’s switched to offering year-round swimming, until Crown Pools opened in 1984.
