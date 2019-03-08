Gallery

Can you spot your family having fun at KidzFest?

There was some impressive face painting on show at Kidsfest 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Children's dreams came true at a family festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich over the weekend.

Summer, Jessica and Alfie having fun at Kidzfest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Summer, Jessica and Alfie having fun at Kidzfest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Greatest Showman sing-a-long and getting to meet a princess were amongst the highlights of Kidzfest 2019 for the many families that attended the popular event.

KidzFest was packed with things to do including trampolines, fun fair rides, a beach and a superhero area and train.

Sporting face paint and Disney costumes, children got to meet some of their favourite characters including Cinderella, who like many at KidzFest got to have a ride around Trinity Park in a princess carriage.

Can you spot your family in our Kidzfest gallery? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Can you spot your family in our Kidzfest gallery? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In the superhero area, impressed children watched on as their idols enjoyed showing off their superpowers - which surprisingly included skipping.

Some families even got to take a step back in time and meet a dinosaur.

Take a look through our KidFfest gallery and can see if you can see your children amongst the smiling faces.

