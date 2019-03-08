Can you spot your family having fun at KidzFest?
PUBLISHED: 16:36 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 21 July 2019
Archant
Children's dreams came true at a family festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich over the weekend.
A Greatest Showman sing-a-long and getting to meet a princess were amongst the highlights of Kidzfest 2019 for the many families that attended the popular event.
KidzFest was packed with things to do including trampolines, fun fair rides, a beach and a superhero area and train.
You may also want to watch:
Sporting face paint and Disney costumes, children got to meet some of their favourite characters including Cinderella, who like many at KidzFest got to have a ride around Trinity Park in a princess carriage.
In the superhero area, impressed children watched on as their idols enjoyed showing off their superpowers - which surprisingly included skipping.
Some families even got to take a step back in time and meet a dinosaur.
Take a look through our KidFfest gallery and can see if you can see your children amongst the smiling faces.
Read more: Can you spot yourself at Stowmarket Carnival's film themed parade?