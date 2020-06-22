Rare pink grasshopper found by seven-year-old bug superfan
PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 June 2020
Archant
An insect-mad seven-year-old who wished he would find a brand new species of bug has found a rare pink grasshopper in his garden.
James Bell, who lives in Martlesham Heath with his mum and nine-year-old sister Tilly, loves nothing more than looking for insects and catching creepy crawlies.
So he was over the moon when he found an incredibly rare pink grasshopper while out bug hunting in the garden on June 22.
Grasshoppers are typically brown or green or a combination of the two, but some will be bright pink due to a genetic mutation called erythrism, which causes some pigments in the bug’s body to be overproduced and others to be underproduced.
It is caused by a recessive gene that affects grasshoppers in a similar way to albino animals.
Mum Katy Bell said he has been a busy bee in lockdown, building three bug hotels to encourage wildlife into their garden and catching hundreds of insects that now live in bug houses throughout their home.
“James is fascinated by bugs. He is not as fond of the things he has to do for school, but he absolutely loves bugs,” she said.
“He had to write down three wishes he had in lockdown for some school work and his first wish was to found a bug that’s never been found before, so I think this is pretty close.
“He usually searches for them in our garden and sometimes in my parents garden and he’s found all sorts.
“There are grasshoppers, he found the biggest woodlouse I’ve ever seen, he’s caught some butterflies and the kids like to catch frogs, but they absolutely terrify me.”
“I’m a paediatric occupational therapist, so doing the new juggling act of working and teaching and parenting has been a real challenge,” she added.
“But on days like this when the kids can run about and play in the sun, it’s brilliant.”
Being bright pink makes the grasshoppers much more susceptible to predators and few make it to adulthood.
But another pink grasshopper was found nearby in Ipswich by bug enthusiast Richard Taylor in 2017.
“I have found thousands of grasshoppers, but this is the only pink one and I think it might lay eggs,” said James, who thinks the pink grasshopper may be a female.
Tilly added that the bugs they have been well looked after once they are caught, saying: “They eat leaves once they are in the bug houses.”
