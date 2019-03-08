Overcast

Play inspired by Sir Bobby Robson coming to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:20 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 31 May 2019

Sir Bobby Robson with the statue of himself he unveiled in 2002 as the former Ipswich Town Manager and which stands at the club's ground in Portman Road Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA

Sir Bobby Robson with the statue of himself he unveiled in 2002 as the former Ipswich Town Manager and which stands at the club's ground in Portman Road Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA

Archant

A new play inspired by the life and legacy of legendary former Ipswich Town boss Sir Bobby Robson is to be staged at the borough's Regent Theatre in July.

Bobby Robson with the UEFA Cup Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FCBobby Robson with the UEFA Cup Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FC

'Bobby Robson Saved My Life' has been written by poet and playwright Tom Kelly and will be performed at the theatre on Wednesday July 31, the 10th anniversary of the much-loved manager's death from cancer.

Directed by Jamie Brown, it focuses on Sir Bobby's legacy and explores the capacity of one person to have a dramatic effect on the life of another, without ever knowing it.

Part of the proceeds from tickets sales will go towards the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, which raises money for research into cancer.

It opens at the Customs House in South Shields on July 16 for five nights, then to the Regent for one performance on July 31, before concluding at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle from August 2-4.

Gareth Hunter, from Ion Productions, which is co-producing the play, said: "We can't wait for the opening night in the North East. And we're sure the performance in Ipswich will be emotional, especially as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of Sir Bobby's passing."

As part of the play's development, people are being asked to upload a video of themselves describing Sir Bobby in three words to social media, using the hashtag #3wordsforBobby.

A number of famous faces have already done so, including Emmerdale and Still Open All Hours star James Baxter and former Newcastle United player Steve Watson.

Sir Bobby managed Ipswich Town from 1969 to 1982, leading them to UEFA Cup and FA Cup wins before leaving to take over as England boss.

Go to the theatre website for ticket details of the Regent Theatre production or call the box office 0n 01473 433100.

