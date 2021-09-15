News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Emergency services descend on Ipswich estate

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:15 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 4:29 PM September 15, 2021
The incident has been reported in the Highfield Road area of Whitehouse of Ipswich

The incident has been reported in the Highfield Road area of Whitehouse of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have attended an incident on the Whitehouse estate in Ipswich.

Police cars, ambulances and an air ambulance were seen this afternoon in the Highfield Road area, off Norwich Road.

However, details of the incident are not known at this time.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car has crashed into the front of the M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath

Suffolk Live

Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays on the A12 after a lorry has overturned on the Northbound carriageway

Suffolk Live

Severe delays on A12 after lorry overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Can you spot anyone you recognise from this gallery from 2000?

Nostalgia | Gallery

Are you in our pictures of Yates in Ipswich from 2000?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Ever Ace has docked at the Port of Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

WATCH: Drone footage captures moment Ever Ace arrives in Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon