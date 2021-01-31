Two arrested following assault in Ipswich street
Published: 5:51 PM January 31, 2021 Updated: 7:04 PM January 31, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Ipswich on Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to a report of an assault, which started in Shakespeare Road and ended in Spenser Road, at 4.18pm.
Police attended the scene and two people were arrested.
Suffolk Constabulary said enquiries were currently ongoing.
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident."
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 212 of January 31.
