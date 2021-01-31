News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Two arrested following assault in Ipswich street

Tom Potter

Published: 5:51 PM January 31, 2021    Updated: 7:04 PM January 31, 2021
Police were called to Spenser Road on Sunday afternoon

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Ipswich on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of an assault, which started in Shakespeare Road and ended in Spenser Road, at 4.18pm.

Police attended the scene and two people were arrested.

Suffolk Constabulary said enquiries were currently ongoing.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 212 of January 31.

