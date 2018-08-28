Sunshine and Showers

Three arrested following stun gun Post Office robbery

PUBLISHED: 14:17 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:17 17 December 2018

Police have arrested three people following a robbery at SToke by Natyland Post OFfice PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Three people have been arrested following a robbery at Stoke by Nayland Post Office – where a staff member was assaulted with a stun gun.

The robbery took place at the Post Office in Park Street on Saturday, December 15, between 10.40am and 11.10am.

According to police, three offenders threatened staff and made demands for money.

He said: “One of the offenders produced a stun gun and used this against the member of staff causing no physical harm.”

They fled the scene in a vehicle with the Post Office’s till.

Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and a 48-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 40-year-old-man was released on police bail to answer on January 10 next year, pending further enquiries.

The 59-year-old woman and 48-year-old man were both released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/72433/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

