Police concern for welfare of missing boy Danny, aged 15

Holly Hume

Published: 11:18 AM May 20, 2021   
Danny Fisher aged 15 has gone missing from Barham

Danny Fisher aged 15 has gone missing from Barham - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home in Barham and police are appealing for help to find him.

Danny Fisher was last seen at 4.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, May 19, and was reported missing later that evening.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black, waterproof high visibility jacket and black helmet.

He may also be riding his bicycle and carrying a rucksack.

Officers are concerned for Danny’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police 101.

