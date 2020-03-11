Police dog unit swarm Ipswich street after concern for safety

A large police presence was seen in Newton Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A large police presence including the dog unit was spotted in Ipswich this morning after officers received a call concerning the safety of a resident.

Officers from Suffolk police were called at 9.40am to reports of an incident in Newton Road, Ipswich this morning.

A spokesman said: 'We were called with concerns for the safety of a resident, who reported that a male was making threats.

'Upon arrival, officers found that no offences were committed and no arrests were made.'

There were reports that a man had a knife in his possession, but no further action was taken.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said that police cars were seen blocking both entrances of Newton Road.

She said: 'There was a heavy police presence in Newton Road, rural patrol cars and dog units. Officers are looking in wheelie bins and have the dogs out looking too.

'They are clearly looking for something because they are still opening up people's bins and looking around gardens.'