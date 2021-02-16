News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Police investigate after flares let off outside Ipswich Town training ground

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 5:40 PM February 16, 2021   
BlueAction

Police were called to reports of a number of people setting off flares on Playford Road - Credit: BlueAction1878 (Twitter)

Police have launched an investigation after flares were let off outside Ipswich Town's Playford Road training ground on Monday.

Officers were called to reports of people letting off flares in Playford Road on Monday morning.

On arrival, police found that the group had left the scene in the direction of Rushmere Heath.

Training for Tuesday night's match against Northampton Town was reportedly suspended for 10 minutes after a sign on the fenced-off perimeter caught fire.

Ipswich Town independent supporters' group 'Blue Action' later posted footage online of a protest outside the training ground.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at 10.30am on Monday, February 15, to reports of a number of people setting off flares on Playford Road, in Ipswich.

"Those involved reportedly left the scene on foot, heading towards Rushmere Heath.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Kind and beautiful soul' - tributes paid to caring Ipswich doctor
  2. 2 Human skull found by child on beach
  3. 3 'Disgust' as people with learning disabilities put under ‘do not resuscitate’ orders
  1. 4 Off-duty police officer finds £20k cannabis while house-hunting
  2. 5 Teenage boy pushed off bike and robbed in Ipswich park
  3. 6 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
  4. 7 Two women charged with criminal damage over politically-inspired graffiti
  5. 8 Police interview man after Burger King worker allegedly spat at
  6. 9 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
  7. 10 Bridge Street closure set to be made permanent

"Police attended and searched the area but found no trace of any suspects. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information about this incident, or who saw anything at the time, is asked to contact the police, quoting incident number 88 of Monday, February 15."
 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Borough Council's Grafton House has been targeted by vandals

Two women arrested after graffiti attack on Ipswich Borough Council

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The Thorntons chocolate shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich, has been completely cleared out

Thorntons chocolate shop closes doors in latest loss to town centre

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Olle Nygren in action for the Witches in 1972.SPEEDWAY RIDER STAR MEMORIESES 25 02 03

Speedway

Former Ipswich Witch and Norwich Star speedway ace passes away

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon