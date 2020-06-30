E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

PUBLISHED: 14:10 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 30 June 2020

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died at his supported accommodation flat in central Ipswich, police have confirmed.

Emergency services – including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance – were called to the scene at a supported accommodation building in Fore Street shortly before 10am Tuesday, June 30.

The man, whose age has not yet been confirmed, was found dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

Forensic teams have remained at the scene since this morning.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at 10.05am this morning, reporting the sudden death of a man at a premises in Fore Street, Ipswich.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”

