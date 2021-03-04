Loose goose returned to Ipswich river after stopping traffic

Published: 3:47 PM March 4, 2021

Pc Clements en route to the river with the errant bird in hand - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police came to the rescue of a loose goose which got into a flap and briefly held up traffic in Ipswich on Thursday morning.

Double-crewed officers Pc Clements and Pc James were on patrol in the Vernon Street area when flagged down by concerned members of staff at the East of England Co-op Foodstore and alerted to the wayward waterfowl.

The goose was plucked from traffic at about 9.30am.

Pc Clements took matters into his own hands – apprehending the bird and escorting it to the edge of the River Orwell.

Suffolk police posted about the rescue on Instagram - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Constabulary posted a photo of Pc Clements and the goose on Instagram.

You may also want to watch:

The post also indicated that the goose was last seen heading for safer water.