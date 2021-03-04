News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Loose goose returned to Ipswich river after stopping traffic

Tom Potter

Published: 3:47 PM March 4, 2021   
Suffolk police rescue goose

Pc Clements en route to the river with the errant bird in hand - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police came to the rescue of a loose goose which got into a flap and briefly held up traffic in Ipswich on Thursday morning.  

Double-crewed officers Pc Clements and Pc James were on patrol in the Vernon Street area when flagged down by concerned members of staff at the East of England Co-op Foodstore and alerted to the wayward waterfowl. 

The goose was plucked from traffic at about 9.30am. 

Pc Clements took matters into his own hands – apprehending the bird and escorting it to the edge of the River Orwell. 

Police rescue goose in Ipswich

Suffolk police posted about the rescue on Instagram - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Constabulary posted a photo of Pc Clements and the goose on Instagram.

The post also indicated that the goose was last seen heading for safer water. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
