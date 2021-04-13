When the Duke of Edinburgh met prize-winning Ipswich rabbit
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A former participant in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme has remembered the day Prince Philip came to visit Ipswich in 1963 - and came face to face with his prize-winning rabbit!
Michael Bloomfield was a teenager at the then Westbourne secondary modern school where he enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award - completing his Bronze Award.
He was one of a number of award-winners chosen to meet Prince Philip during a visit he made to Thurleston school.
Mr Bloomfield, who was 14 or 15 at the time, was a keen rabbit breeder - and took along his prize winning pet to meet the Duke.
He remembers: "We had to show what hobbies we were interested in and mine was breeding rabbits. I had a prize-winning rabbit and I took it along to show the Duke with its certificates on its cage."
Mr Bloomfield said the Duke took an interest in all the hobbies on display: "We were all nervous about meeting him beforehand, but he was very good at putting us to ease."
But despite his royal encounter, rabbit breeding did not turn out to be a hobby for life: "It was something I did as a young teenager, but other things came along in the next few years - but it was good to meet the Duke," he said.
Most Read
- 1 New barrier set to replace planters in Ipswich after drivers ignore closure
- 2 Debenhams makeup artist let go during Covid opens 'dream' beauty studio
- 3 Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases
- 4 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
- 5 Huge queues at Ipswich Debenhams as shoppers flock to closing down sale
- 6 Fresh homes plan approved for Ipswich Waterfront
- 7 Ipswich man wins Morris Minor classic car after buying £9 raffle ticket
- 8 Armed police called after reports of man with knife in Ipswich
- 9 Four schools set to expand due to new housing developments
- 10 Town coffee shop makes use of courtyard garden as lockdown lifted