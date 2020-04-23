Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing outside Ipswich home

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply outside an Ipswich property Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs following a stop and search outside an Ipswich address.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers on patrol searched a man outside a property in Prospect Road around 12.40pm Wednesday, April 22.

An undisclosed amount of cash and suspected Class A drugs were recovered during the search.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A Drugs, and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The man was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.