Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing outside Ipswich home
PUBLISHED: 17:04 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 23 April 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs following a stop and search outside an Ipswich address.
Officers on patrol searched a man outside a property in Prospect Road around 12.40pm Wednesday, April 22.
An undisclosed amount of cash and suspected Class A drugs were recovered during the search.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A Drugs, and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
The man was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.