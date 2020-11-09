E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Dark smoke rising into the sky’: Neighbours describe dramatic van blaze

PUBLISHED: 20:14 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:14 09 November 2020

Pictures show smoke pouring from a van after a fire in Purdis Road, Foxhall. Picture: ANDREW LIVERMORE

Pictures show smoke pouring from a van after a fire in Purdis Road, Foxhall. Picture: ANDREW LIVERMORE

Archant

This was the scene that greeted residents in Purdis Road, Foxhall has they drew their curtains in the morning - after a van went up in flames.

Pictures show smoke pouring from a van after a fire in Purdis Road, Foxhall. Picture: ANDREW LIVERMOREPictures show smoke pouring from a van after a fire in Purdis Road, Foxhall. Picture: ANDREW LIVERMORE

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters were called 6.36am on Monday, November 9 to a vehicle fire in the Suffolk village, with these pictures showing smoke pouring from the van.

The van looks as though it has been completely destroyed by the flames, with firefighters calling a stop to the incident at 7.15am.

Neighbours described how they “saw the van ablaze” with “dark smoke rising into the sky”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Government ‘hopeful’ of coronavirus vaccine by Christmas – but PM urges caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as the government remains 'hopeful' of a coronavirus vaccine by Christmas Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

First glimpse at plans for Ipswich Hospital’s new children’s ward

An artist's impression of what a ward at the new Ipswich Hospital children's department could look like. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST (ESNEFT)

‘Dark smoke rising into the sky’: Neighbours describe dramatic van blaze

Pictures show smoke pouring from a van after a fire in Purdis Road, Foxhall. Picture: ANDREW LIVERMORE