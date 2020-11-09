‘Dark smoke rising into the sky’: Neighbours describe dramatic van blaze
PUBLISHED: 20:14 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:14 09 November 2020
Archant
This was the scene that greeted residents in Purdis Road, Foxhall has they drew their curtains in the morning - after a van went up in flames.
Firefighters were called 6.36am on Monday, November 9 to a vehicle fire in the Suffolk village, with these pictures showing smoke pouring from the van.
The van looks as though it has been completely destroyed by the flames, with firefighters calling a stop to the incident at 7.15am.
Neighbours described how they “saw the van ablaze” with “dark smoke rising into the sky”.
