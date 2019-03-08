E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Beautiful bunnies - Could you give a loving home to Pickles and Maple or Mya and Nibbles?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 August 2019

Pickles and Maple the adorable couple are looking for a new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pickles and Maple the adorable couple are looking for a new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Friendly bunnies Pickles and Maple and Mya and Nibbles need loving new homes. Could you be the owner they are looking for?

Nibbles, partner of Mya, is looking for a new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDNibbles, partner of Mya, is looking for a new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The RSPCA in Martlesham has a whole batch of bunnies who need ta home, with around 11 currently living at the centre. Rabbits are sociable animals and are normally rehomed as pairs.

Devoted couple Pickles and Maple are both five years old, and came back to the RSPCA centre because their owners were unable to keep them.

Mya, partner of Nibbles, is looking for a new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMya, partner of Nibbles, is looking for a new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pickles is a large male rabbit who likes to lie around and relax, while Maple is smaller and enjoys running around, before the fluffy friends snuggle up together. These two rabbits can be rather shy and need an owner who will continue their socialising.

Nibbles and Mya came into the RSPCA's care separately, but have since found love with each other. Mya, who is aged one and a half, has a cheeky personality and likes to get into mischief, while Nibbles, aged two and a half, is more relaxed. The pair have both been well-socialised and like human company, so they need a owner who will be prepared to spend plenty of time with them.

Lucy the lovable lady is looking for a new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLucy the lovable lady is looking for a new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lucy and her friend Layla are beautiful female rabbits who can be a little timid. They love playing together, so will need an owner who can take them both.

Gorgeous Gus, another of the rabbits at the centre, is about 11 months old, and came to the RSPCA because his owners were unable to keep him. He has problems with his eyesight and hearing, which makes him a little jumpy, so he will need a patient owner who can help him to get used to his new home.

Gus the gorgeous guy needs to find his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDGus the gorgeous guy needs to find his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

To see more details of the rabbits and all the other pets in the care of the RSPCA who need new homes, visit their website.

You can also contact the centre by phone on 0300 9997321 from 9am to 4.30pm.

READ MORE - Shy guinea pigs Trigger and Boycie need a new home



































