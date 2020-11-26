Rag Week fun in Ipswich - are you in our photos of school events in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 November 2020
Do you remember taking part in school Rag Week fun in Ipswich over the years?
Our photo gallery shows some of the fun events staged from the 1960s to the 1990s, at schools including Northgate and Chantry.
The rag week idea spread from universities and colleges to schools, with students taking part in all kinds of madcap events.
Fundraising events have ranged from sponsored runs to a water-throwing event.
Apart from having fun, the whole aim of rag week is to raise funds - and many hundreds of pounds were raised for charity by the stunts featured here.
If you took part, you may spot yourself or your old schoolfriends in one of our photos.
