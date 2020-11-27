Published: 6:00 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020

Do you remember taking part in school Rag Week fun in Ipswich over the years?

Despite the falling rain the Chantry pupils still had fun with throwing water during Rag Week in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery shows some of the fun events staged from the 1960s to the 1990s, at schools including Northgate and Chantry.

Chantry Rag Week in Ipswich in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

The rag week idea spread from universities and colleges to schools, with students taking part in all kinds of madcap events.

Many people dressed up for the Northgate Rag Week sponsored run in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Rag Week stunts in Ipswich in July 1967 Picture: ARCHANT

Apart from having fun, the whole aim of rag week is to raise funds - and many hundreds of pounds were raised for charity by the stunts featured here.

Watching the Rag Week fun at Chantry in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

If you took part, you may spot yourself or your old schoolfriends in one of our photos.

A cheque presentation from Chantry High School Rag Week committee to Ian Roxburgh in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

