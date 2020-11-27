News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Rag Week fun in Ipswich - are you in our photos of school events in Days Gone By?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM November 27, 2020    Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020
Northgate Rag Week's sponsored run in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Northgate Rag Week's sponsored run in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember taking part in school Rag Week fun in Ipswich over the years?

Despite the falling rain the Chantry pupils still had fun with throwing water during Rag Week in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Despite the falling rain the Chantry pupils still had fun with throwing water during Rag Week in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery shows some of the fun events staged from the 1960s to the 1990s, at schools including Northgate and Chantry.

Chantry Rag Week in Ipswich in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Chantry Rag Week in Ipswich in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

The rag week idea spread from universities and colleges to schools, with students taking part in all kinds of madcap events.

Many people dressed up for the Northgate Rag Week sponsored run in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Many people dressed up for the Northgate Rag Week sponsored run in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Remembering sponsored bed push events from 1980sFundraising events have ranged from sponsored runs to a water-throwing event.

Rag Week stunts in Ipswich in July 1967 Picture: ARCHANT

Rag Week stunts in Ipswich in July 1967 Picture: ARCHANT

Apart from having fun, the whole aim of rag week is to raise funds - and many hundreds of pounds were raised for charity by the stunts featured here.

Watching the Rag Week fun at Chantry in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Watching the Rag Week fun at Chantry in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

If you took part, you may spot yourself or your old schoolfriends in one of our photos.

A cheque presentation from Chantry High School Rag Week committee to Ian Roxburgh in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

A cheque presentation from Chantry High School Rag Week committee to Ian Roxburgh in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos?What are your memories of Rag Week events? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

You may also want to watch:

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

