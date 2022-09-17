Ipswich dance club takes final bow after 50 years
- Credit: Sylvia and Michael Finbow
An Ipswich dance club has had to hang up its shoes after over fifty years – but has gone out in style with a £4,400 donation to charity.
The Ransomes Sequence Dancing Club was first formed in 1969 by Sylvia and Michael Finbow. Sequence dancing is a style of ballroom dancing, with all the couples performing the same steps simultaneously.
Over the years, members have enjoyed coming together to learn dances such as the waltz, rumba and quickstep, led by qualified dance teachers Sylvia and Michael.
Sylvia had previously worked at Suffolk County Council, while Michael was a service engineer for many years at the East of England Co-Operative Society until he retired in 2007.
“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed ourselves over the years,” said long-time member and group treasurer, Pearl Bird.
“We used to look forward to learning a new routine every month. We didn’t dance competitively; it was just about having fun.”
Pearl has been the group’s treasurer for the past 20 years, having joined the club over 40 years ago with her husband.
“He used to work for Ransomes & Rapiers, and a friend suggested we come along,” said Pearl, 89. “We liked it so much, we kept going.”
However, the group found it difficult to meet following the pandemic, and have decided to “finish in style.”
Michael and Sylvia said: “We would like to thank all our many members and friends for all the happy dancing years we have spent together, and hope that all will be left with many good memories.
“The club has always managed to run at a profit and we have decided to contribute our remaining funds with a cheque for £2,200 each to Cancer Research UK and St Elizabeth Hospice in the hope that we can finish with the thought that we will be helping others less fortunate than ourselves.”
Brandon Orton, Community Fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, thanked the group for their generosity.
He said: “Thank you so much to Ransomes Sequence Dancing Club for their kind donation and support of the hospice.
“It is a shame to hear of their closure but the funds they have generously given the hospice will make a big difference to the services and the support we provide to patients and their families throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.”