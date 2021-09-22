'Part of the fabric'- employee celebrates 50 years in business

Published: 7:00 PM September 22, 2021

Working at the same company for 50 years is a milestone reached by very few - but Dmytro 'Mick' Klipalo is celebrating a half-century of service at Ransomes Jacobsen.

Dmytro joined Ransomes in August 1971 as an apprentice - and through five decades he's worked his way through the ranks, taking on his current role as quality manager in October 2020.

In recognition of his years of service and dedication, his family and colleagues gathered at the factory to celebrate.

He said: "I'm very comfortable here and I've had fantastic opportunities in my 50 years. I've travelled to America with the company. I've played football at Portman Road in 'veterans' matches with the ground staff. And I've enjoyed my work.

"I've got fond memories of when I first started - we had a much bigger headcount with 3,000 people here then - but a lot has changed since. It was a limited company and very family-orientated, but the big changes are exciting.

"I'll be here until I feel like I've done my job. We're in the process of a big transition and I feel like I'm playing a good part in that to keep the product quality level in these changing times."

The Ipswich plant is the oldest manufacturer of motorised lawn mowers in the world, dating back more than 187 years, and last September it was announced that worldwide Jacobsen production would be moved to the facility.

Speaking about Dmytro's time at the company, vice president Simon Rainger said: "Dmytro is part of the fabric of Ransomes Jacobsen and we are delighted to mark his 50th year here with this celebration.

"In this industry, more than most, experience is vital and we're lucky to have a person working with us who knows so much about the factory, the products and the processes. Dmytro's contribution really has been invaluable to us and it will continue to be for as long as we have him here.

"He's always willing to get involved and give up his time and that's part of what makes Dmytro so popular with everyone here."