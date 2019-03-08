E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man in court charged with causing crash that killed mother-of-six

PUBLISHED: 17:40 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 13 August 2019

Mandy Snowling, who died in an accident on the A12. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY

A man has appeared in court charged with causing a crash on the A12 near Washbrook which claimed the life of a mother-of-six.

Mandy Snowling with her step-son, Cory. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILYMandy Snowling with her step-son, Cory. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY

Raymond Hogg, of Bridge Street, Needham Market, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 13 charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash in April 10 last year in which 43-year-old Mandy Snowling, from Ipswich, was killed.

The 69-year-old was told by presiding magistrate Sally Westwood that the charge was too serious to deal with at magistrates' court, so the case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 10.

Hogg did not enter a plea.

Police were called to the scene of a six-vehicle collision on the A14 on the northbound carriageway at around 12.40pm on Friday, April 10, 2018.

Mandy Snowling pictured with her son Jordan. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYMandy Snowling pictured with her son Jordan. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The crash involved a red Mazda 6, which was being driven by Mrs Snowling, a black Vauxhall Zafira, a black Toyota Hiluz, a blue BMW 320 and two Volvo HGV lorries, one of which was being driven by Hogg.

Mrs Snowling was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman who had been travelling in the Vauxhall also suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Following Mrs Snowling's death, her husband Shane paid tribute to his 'soul mate'.

Mandy Snowling with Louise and Ellece. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYMandy Snowling with Louise and Ellece. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

He said: "My baby girl Mandy, from the first time we met we knew we would be together forever. You made me the happiest man alive; you made me who I am today. I would tell everyone what you would do for me and that you were the best wife in the world.

"We were best mates, soul mates and totally in love, even after nearly 15 years.

"You were a fantastic mum, step-mum and nanny.

"There are no words to say how much I miss you and how broken hearted I am. I wanted to keep you safe forever but you've been taken from me. I sit here waiting for my darling to come through the door, but that's now lost.

"I just want you to know that my heart is always going to be yours and I will love you forever, Mandy. Yours always."

Mrs Snowling left behind children Georgina, 22, Jordan, 18 and Louise, 13; step-children Cory, 22, Ryan, 20 and Ellece, 14, and grandchildren Ruben, Lily May and Noah.

