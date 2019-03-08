Gallery

Red Arrows spotted over Ipswich after Armed Forces Day celebration

The Red Arrows were spotted over the Hadleigh Road industrial estate Picture: ANDY JACKLIN Archant

The Red Arrows passed over Suffolk this evening as they headed back to their base.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The elite RAF display team were snapped flying over Suffolk this evening as they headed back home to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire after putting on a show-stopping display at Folkestone in Kent where they had been taking part in Armed Forces Day celebrations.

You may also want to watch:

Formerly known as Veterans' Day, the annual event held on June 29 sees events across the country celebrate the contribution of the UK's armed forces.

Falling on a weekend, there has been events spanned across the three days, with Ipswich celebrating with a ceremony at the Cornhill on Friday.

The Red Arrows did not pass directly over Ipswich on this occasion but were snapped close to the Hadleigh Road industrial estate.