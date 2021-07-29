News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Orwell Bridge speed limit could be reduced due to high winds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:01 PM July 29, 2021   
Highways England says it is continuing work to launch a 40mph speed limit trial on the Orwell Bridge

A reduced speed limit is likely for the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge is likely to have a reduced speed limit tomorrow as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Suffolk. 

The reduced speed limit is expected to be in in place between 12pm and 5pm tomorrow, Friday, July 30. 

In a tweet Highways England said the bridge is likely to stay open but under a reduced speed limit. 

The tweet added: "There is a risk period from tomorrow midday - 6pm for strong winds.

"We'll be getting an updated forecast tomorrow mid-morning and will update you."

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Orwell Bridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christopher Banham, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE

Ipswich father caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Jane Hunt

person
File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. House sales jumped to record levels in June as

Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's in Warren Heath

Suffolk Live

Woman in 80s remains in hospital after serious collision in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus