Orwell Bridge speed limit could be reduced due to high winds

Published: 10:01 PM July 29, 2021

A reduced speed limit is likely for the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge is likely to have a reduced speed limit tomorrow as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Suffolk.

The reduced speed limit is expected to be in in place between 12pm and 5pm tomorrow, Friday, July 30.

In a tweet Highways England said the bridge is likely to stay open but under a reduced speed limit.

The tweet added: "There is a risk period from tomorrow midday - 6pm for strong winds.

"We'll be getting an updated forecast tomorrow mid-morning and will update you."