Young Town fan finds True Blue calling with Youtube channel

17 August, 2019 - 19:00
Ipswich Town fan and Youtuber Regan Tuck at the ITFC open day Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

A 13-year-old Suffolk schoolboy is making a name for himself online with a Youtube channel dedicated to Ipswich Town.

Regan Tuck chats to Nottingham Forest fan and fellow Youtube vlogger, Dore on Tour Pitcure: BLUE TUBE/YOUTUBERegan Tuck chats to Nottingham Forest fan and fellow Youtube vlogger, Dore on Tour Pitcure: BLUE TUBE/YOUTUBE

Regan Tuck has already gained more than 500 subscribers to his 'Blue Tube' channel - featuring pre-match interviews and vlogs.

The Kesgrave High School pupil, whose videos have attracted more than 16,000 views, started attending Town games with his grandad at the age of five.

His first matchday report covered Town's score draw with Sheffield United at Portman Road last December.

Since then, with grandad Nigel behind the camera, Regan has delivered his punditry on homes fixtures against the likes of Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City - as well as broadcasting a one-off international vlog from Wembley for England's Euro 2020 qualifier with the Czech Republic.

The die hard Town fan's videos include on-the-spot interviews with home and away supporters - and even a chat with the boss, Paul Lambert, and some of the players at the club's preseason open day.

Before heading to Saturday's game at Peterborough, the budding sports reporter said: "I started watching Ipswich with my grandad. More recently, I began watching content creators online and wanted to have a go myself.

"I had to pluck up a bit of confidence for the first couple of goes, but I got into it after that.

"I absolutely love doing what I'm doing.

"The support I've had has been incredible and I hope it opens up other opportunities in the future. I've had lots of good feedback.

Regan's mum, Lucy, said: "He'd been watching other vloggers and wanted to have a go himself.

"He decided on a style and developed it.

"We got some advice from our more techie friends and we had a conservation about putting himself out there online.

"It was something he really wanted to do - and he's done it all himself - with just a mic and an iPhone."

Regan normally arrives about an hour before kick-off to grab some footage outside the ground and inside the fan zone.

The Sir Bobby Robson stand season ticket holder, who also lines up for Woodbridge under-14s, has high hopes for the Tractor Boys returning to the Championship.

"I always go into the season with positivity," he said.

