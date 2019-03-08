WATCH: Could you re-home Keith, Ron or Martino?
PUBLISHED: 10:52 20 July 2019
Charlotte Bond
Are you looking to brighten up your life with a new bird? The RSPCA in Martlesham are currently looking for homes for six Budgies, three Cockatiels and one Kakariki.
Amongst the flock of birds looking for a new owners are Keith, Ron and Cassie. The three beautiful budgies have become firm friends since arriving at the re-homing centre and even sing in harmony!
Yellow Kakariki Martino, is described as being a "cheeky, goofy bird who is full of personality", he is desperate to find a new home with other Kaharikis.
Martino came to the centre after his previous owner became unwell and could no longer look after him.
RSPCA Animal Centre Manager, Zoe Barrett said: "Birds can make great pets and are entertaining to watch and be interactive with. We always require our birds to live in aviary's to ensure they have ample flying space so they can partake in natural behaviours.
"Any bird is quite a specialist animal to keep as a pet, and anyone thinking about re-homing one can call us for advise on bonding, feeding, enrichment and accommodation too. Birds will often travel far and wide in the wild, and therefore domesticated birds should be provided with lots of fun activities, and a large space to ensure their welfare is not compromised."
For information on re-homing please contact the RSPCA's Suffolk East Ipswich branch in Martlesham by calling - 0300 999 7321.
