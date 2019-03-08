Video

WATCH: Could you re-home Keith, Ron or Martino?

Keith, Ron and Cassie the sweet budgies are looking for a new home together Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Are you looking to brighten up your life with a new bird? The RSPCA in Martlesham are currently looking for homes for six Budgies, three Cockatiels and one Kakariki.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ron the colourful budgie Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ron the colourful budgie Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Amongst the flock of birds looking for a new owners are Keith, Ron and Cassie. The three beautiful budgies have become firm friends since arriving at the re-homing centre and even sing in harmony!

Yellow Kakariki Martino, is described as being a "cheeky, goofy bird who is full of personality", he is desperate to find a new home with other Kaharikis.

Martino came to the centre after his previous owner became unwell and could no longer look after him.

RSPCA Animal Centre Manager, Zoe Barrett said: "Birds can make great pets and are entertaining to watch and be interactive with. We always require our birds to live in aviary's to ensure they have ample flying space so they can partake in natural behaviours.

Penny, Fiver and Tuppence alongside their friends Keith, Ron and Cassie, do you think you could give some of this colourful bunch homes? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Penny, Fiver and Tuppence alongside their friends Keith, Ron and Cassie, do you think you could give some of this colourful bunch homes? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Any bird is quite a specialist animal to keep as a pet, and anyone thinking about re-homing one can call us for advise on bonding, feeding, enrichment and accommodation too. Birds will often travel far and wide in the wild, and therefore domesticated birds should be provided with lots of fun activities, and a large space to ensure their welfare is not compromised."

For information on re-homing please contact the RSPCA's Suffolk East Ipswich branch in Martlesham by calling - 0300 999 7321.

Martino the cheeky male Kakariki is looking for a new home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Martino the cheeky male Kakariki is looking for a new home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Read more: WATCH: Could you give lovable Logan a new home?

Strauss, Scruffy and Christopher the happy mal Cockatiels are looking for their forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Strauss, Scruffy and Christopher the happy mal Cockatiels are looking for their forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fellow budgie companions Kieth and Ron Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Fellow budgie companions Kieth and Ron Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch: