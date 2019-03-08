Tyre flew off stolen car as police chased teenage driver along A12

An 18-year-old man chased by police along the A12 from Colchester to Ipswich at speeds of up to 80mph has been banned from the road.

Peri Wacey, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, was arrested after the stolen Renault Espace he was driving on May 8 crashed into the central reservation.

Shortly before the crash police officers who were pursuing the car saw smoke coming from one of the tyres before it flew off while he was travelling at 80mph.

The Espace had then mounted a grass verge before crossing both carriageways and hitting the central reservation, Ipswich Crown Court was told. The chase ended at Copdock, near Ipswich.

Wacey later admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance following the incident.

He also admitted careless driving in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in relation to another police chase in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, on May 3.

Today, he was sentenced to 20 months youth detention and was banned from driving for 46 months.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, of Suffolk police, said: "To see Wacey convicted for these incidents is no more than he deserves - his actions at the wheel were highly irresponsible and dangerous and it is incredibly fortunate that no-one was seriously injured or died in the incidents described.

"His guilty plea indicates some remorse but this does not excuse his flagrant disregard for the safety of other road users or the officers who were involved in the pursuit."

David Wilson, prosecuting, said police officers had spotted Wacey driving a Peugeot along Woodbridge Road at around 10.20pm on May 3 and followed him.

They lost sight of the Peugeot but then saw it coming out of a car park in Upper Orwell Street and pulled up behind the vehicle.

A police car drove past in the opposite lane and the Peugeot then mounted the kerb with its nearside wheels covering most of the pavement.

It travelled 20 metres before re-joining the road, the court heard.

Mr Wilson said a Renault Espace, which had been left in Sprites Lane, Ipswich, on May 8 with the keys in the ignition had been taken by Wacey and driven to Colchester, where it was seen by police officers.

The car was followed to a BP garage near the A12 and the driver of a marked police car feared his vehicle was going to be rammed after Wacey put the Espace into reverse.

The Espace went into the BP garage and nearly collided with a police car before rejoining the A12 towards Ipswich with smoke coming from a tyre.

Other police vehicles - including firearms officers - joined the pursuit and the Espace was travelling at around 80mph when a tyre flew off.

Wacey was arrested shortly afterwards when the Espace crashed into the central reservation.

Ian Persaud for Wacey said his client had a number of convictions and wanted to change his life.