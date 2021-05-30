Motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries after bike collides with wall

Published: 8:42 AM May 30, 2021

View from Selkirk Road towards the scene of the crash at the corner of Dumbarton Road and Renfrew Road - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a collision which closed a residential Ipswich street for four-and-a-half hours.

The crash happened in Renfrew Road, in the Rushmere area, during the early evening of Saturday, May 29.

Police were called to scene by the ambulance service at 5.16pm.

A male motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries after the bike he was riding collided with a brick wall at the corner of Renfrew Road and Dumbarton Road.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

It is understood that air ambulance medics were also in attendance, but it is not clear if the motorcyclist was flown to hospital for treatment, or taken by road.

The rider's damaged motorcycle was recovered at about 8.55pm.

Suffolk Constabulary said the road reopened at 9.52pm.