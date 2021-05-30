Motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries after bike collides with wall
- Credit: Google
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a collision which closed a residential Ipswich street for four-and-a-half hours.
The crash happened in Renfrew Road, in the Rushmere area, during the early evening of Saturday, May 29.
Police were called to scene by the ambulance service at 5.16pm.
A male motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries after the bike he was riding collided with a brick wall at the corner of Renfrew Road and Dumbarton Road.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene.
It is understood that air ambulance medics were also in attendance, but it is not clear if the motorcyclist was flown to hospital for treatment, or taken by road.
Most Read
- 1 Amazing aerial views of giant new £90m warehouse for Felixstowe
- 2 Ipswich man broke Covid rules because he was bored and depressed
- 3 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal
- 4 Work under way on 70 new homes in village
- 5 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
- 6 Celebrating 5 generations - from Edith, aged 103, to new baby Rayn
- 7 Family seek answers over missing heirloom necklace lost on hospital ward
- 8 Who has been jailed in Suffolk this week?
- 9 Campaigners oppose demolition of former Ipswich Co-op department store
- 10 Ed Sheeran's comeback - this is what happened at his Suffolk gig
The rider's damaged motorcycle was recovered at about 8.55pm.
Suffolk Constabulary said the road reopened at 9.52pm.