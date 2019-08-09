E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Updated

Ipswich Hospital suffers blackout as widespread power cuts hit the country

09 August, 2019 - 19:04
Ipswich Hospital was temporarily left without electricity as power cuts swept across England Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Hospital suffered a temporary blackout this evening as large-scale power cuts affect England.

Power cuts have been reported at homes across England Picture: JULIE KEMPPower cuts have been reported at homes across England Picture: JULIE KEMP

A spokesman confirmed the hospital suffered a cut to its electricity as part of outages that have struck large parts of England.

Huge swathes of the country have been without power today, according to a spokesman for UK Power Networks, mainly affecting homes in London and the south east of England.

However, there are reports of cuts to power have also affected homes in the Midlands and north west of the country.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said on Twitter: "We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East.

"We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers."

A spokesman for Ipswich Hospital said: "There was a national power outage that has happened across the country. "Ipswich Hospital was affected by it. "We are delighted to say our teams of clinicians and specialists have done everything they can to keep our patients safe. "There was a period of time where we didn't have power but that was very short-lived.

"Everything is now back to normal."

It has been reported that some train services across England and Wales have been affected by the cuts to electricity however, it does not appear it has affected the lines run by Greater Anglia.

Has your home suffered a power cut? Have you been affected by the disruption caused by the power outages? Let us know by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk

