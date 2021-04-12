News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'It's a disgrace' - Anger over potholes in Nacton area of Ipswich

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 AM April 12, 2021   
Potholes in Packard Avenue, Ipswich

Potholes in Packard Avenue, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Residents in the Nacton Road area of Ipswich are frustrated over waiting for potholes to be mended.

Ipswich borough councillor Sarah Barber is concerned over potholes

The concerns come after reports of new potholes in Suffolk nearly tripled during the winter months - when roads were battered with heavy rain, ice and snow.

One pothole in the area was first reported to Suffolk County Council six months ago, but has not yet been fixed.

A deep pothole in Packard Avenue, Ipswich

A deep pothole in Packard Avenue, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Ipswich borough councillor for Priory Heath Sarah Barber said: "A resident in Packard Avenue first reported one of the potholes there in October. It has now been six months, and we are waiting and waiting. 

"I emailed the county council a couple of weeks ago but haven't heard back as yet.

"I don't really understand why six months is acceptable - residents say they are having to swerve to avoid the potholes." 

County councillor for Priory Heath Bill Quinton said: "There are lots of potholes in that area of the town. The quicker they are fixed, the better for all concerned - not just for residents but for all the other folks who use the roads."

After first reporting the Packard Avenue pothole via the Suffolk Highways website in October, the resident reported it again in December, saying: "The hole is now much bigger. Can’t see it in the dark, so you drive in it, and it’s very deep and will damage car wheels."

Another motorist said their car had been damaged by a different pothole in the same road, in March. "There is no avoiding this pothole. As soon as I went through it, I heard a massive bang under my car.

"I took my car to the garage and it has caused my coil spring to break in two places. These have been here far too long and I am now out of pocket." 

Potholes in Queen's Way, Ipswich

Potholes in Queen's Way, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Another frustrated driver reported a hole in Queen's Way back in December, commenting: "The entire length of Queen's Way and parts of King's Way resembles Port Stanley runway after RAF Vulcans had bombed it! This really is a disgrace." 

The potholed and damaged road surface in Queen's Way, Ipswich

The potholed and damaged road surface in Queen's Way, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Paul West, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for Ipswich,  said he was happy to look into pothole issues raised by councillors from all parties.

He said no councillor had raised the potholes in the Packard Road area with him directly, but he would go and look at them.

"If they meet the criteria and need fixing quickly, I would look to speak to officers about them."

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said Packard Avenue and Murray Road were inspected every six months, and there were several repairs in both roads due to be completed shortly.

Queen's Way is also inspected every six months. It was last formally inspected in March, and its potholes will also be reviewed again during the April inspection of King's Way, which is inspected every month.

The spokesman said there were several repairs in Queen's Way and King's Way due within the next eight weeks to six months. "These will be reviewed, and the timescales will be re-evaluated if necessary."

Bill Quinton, Suffolk county councillor


