Global Rhythm and Jazz Festival kickstarts music weekend

Ipswich's packed music weekend started with a celebration of cultures at the Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival.

The free event took place on Saturday in the beautiful surroundings of Christchurch Park and honoured music and culture from across the world.

Five festival stages hosted more than 30 artists, including saxophonist Tony Kofi with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, trumpeter Laura Jurd’s band Dinosaur, blues players the Cadillac Kings, Ma Bessie and her Blues Troupe, The Bollywood Brass Band, fusion band Roots 8, Dawg E. Slaughter, Lion I and Afrikan Boy.

Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival were a part of the Ipswich Music Weekend that includes Ipswich Music Day, which takes place on Sunday, July 3.

The festival included a full programme of workshops throughout the day, where participants could experience music, dance and culture, as well as meet some of the fantastic artists that will perform at the festival.

