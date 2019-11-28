Video

WATCH: Brave family comes together in support of mum, 29, with terminal brain cancer

Yasmin Osman (middle) raised £1030 for Ria and her family after having her head shaved Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk family and care home workers have united in support of terminally ill Felixstowe mum Ria Collins, who is living with brain cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ria Collins with her mum Michelle Potter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ria Collins with her mum Michelle Potter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Collins family's life was turned upside down when Ria, 29, suddenly lost the use of her arm one afternoon.

The mum-of-two would soon discover she had terminal stage four brain cancer.

Her relatives and friends have since rallied together to raise money to fund her 150-mile round trips to Addenbrooke's Hospital, to help pay for bills and make their challenging time more bearable.

MORE: Felixstowe mum's harrowing brain tumour battle

Ria cutting Yasmin's ponytail off Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ria cutting Yasmin's ponytail off Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Support for the family has come from far and wide, including her mother Michelle's colleague Yasmin Osman at the Jamie Cann House residential home in Ravenswood, who braved the shave to raise more than £1,000.

Ms Osman said: "When we all heard about Ria, it didn't just affect Shelly, it affected the whole team.

"We are such a close-knit workforce, and anything that happens to one member of staff affects us all."

Other events to raise money for the family include a sold-out clairvoyant night at Kesgrave Social Club on December 16, organised by Channel 4 show The Circle star Ryan Gooding.

Ria Collins with Yasmin Osman, who is having her head shaved to help raise money for Ria Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ria Collins with Yasmin Osman, who is having her head shaved to help raise money for Ria Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ria's mum, Michelle Potter said: "I'm so proud of all my colleagues for all their generosity and support they've done for all us all.

"We love them very much."