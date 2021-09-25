News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Hospital site at St Clement's in Ipswich transformed into homes

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:00 PM September 25, 2021   
Belgrove Place Ipswich

Belgrove Place has been created out of the former St Clement's Hospital. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

For decades St Clement's was the main psychiatric hospital for Ipswich and part of east Suffolk - and while it offered excellent and evolving care many in the town saw it as a slightly forbidding place.

But now that area off Foxhall Road has taken on a new life as the Ribbans Park and Belgrove Place housing scheme - a new development that has now been completed.

The former hospital itself has been turned into 48 homes called Belgrove Place, made up of townhouses, flats and duplex apartments. Only a few have yet to be sold.

The grounds of the former hospital now has 179 new houses built by Bovis Homes.

Ribbans Park

Ribbans Park was developed in the grounds of St Clement's Hospital by Bovis Homes. - Credit: Bovis Homes

The estate is named after local architect WB Ribbans who designed the original hospital building - and some of the individual roads are named after people connected with the area.

One is named after well-known Czech poet Ivan Blatny who was treated at St Clement's for many years after he became a refugee in Britain after his homeland was taken over by the Communists in 1948.

You may also want to watch:

St Clement's Hospital closed to patients in 2002 when a new unit was opened at Ipswich Hospital in Heath Road - but the building continued to be used as NHS offices until 2017 when its redevelopment began.

St Clement's Hospital

St Clement's hospital in 1997 - it closed to patients in 2002. - Credit: Archant

The work on the new homes in the grounds started in 2015 - but the golf course that was originally set up for NHS workers next to the grounds continues as a successful club. A bowls green and other sports facilities on the site have also been retained.

Most Read

  1. 1 Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?
  2. 2 Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations
  3. 3 Kesgrave teen shooter sentence delayed
  1. 4 How developers hope to bring 'important' town centre building back to use
  2. 5 See the faces of the criminals who have been jailed in Suffolk this week
  3. 6 Jailed company boss to sell home to repay swindled customers
  4. 7 More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action
  5. 8 22 Suffolk schools have Covid-19 outbreaks
  6. 9 NHS confirms new Ipswich 'super-surgery' should open in 2024
  7. 10 Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide

Jason Colmer from Bovis Homes said: “Ribbans Park has transformed a disused but historic site into an attractive new neighbourhood, as well as helping to address the shortage of housing in the local area.

“The painstaking and careful restoration of the main buildings of the hospital to create the Belgrove Place area of the development proved very popular with homebuyers.

“This attention to detail and sympathetic link to the past was carried through to the homes within the wider development which was named after the architect who designed the original Victorian buildings.”

Housing
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bacton Primary School students at the start of their school lives

Nostalgia | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our first class school pictures from 2002?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Aldi at Maredith Road Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retail

Could Aldi closure prompt all change in Ipswich shops?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Four people were arrested at a property in St George's Street

Suffolk Live

Four arrested after drug warrant carried out at Ipswich property

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The team at the new Castle Hill Barbers in Garrick Way, Ipswich

New barber's shop opens on Ipswich shopping parade

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon