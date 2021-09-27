New River Church opens its doors on Ipswich Waterfront
- Credit: Paul Geater
Ipswich's second new church of the day opened its doors on the Waterfront - River Church has moved into the former Quay Place wellbeing centre.
Just hours after the the Hope Centre in the former Odeon Cinema, River Church - which is part of the Church of England and follows the Holy Trinity Brompton evangelical tradition - welcomed its first congregation.
Led by Rev Amy Key and her husband Matt, River Church is especially hoping to attract congregations from the Waterfront and University of Suffolk to its main service "The Six."
Amy said they did not really know how many people would come along during the first few weeks: "We don't know what to expect - we've set up for 170-180 but we'll have to see how many come."
Until now the River Church has been based at St Augustine's on the edge of the town - but the couple hope that its new home near the Waterfront will bring in more people every week.
You may also want to watch:
As well as the Sunday services, the River Church hopes to offer more services in time to the local community - it plans to open a coffee shop and provide space for people to meet or study.
It is already renting out rooms in the extension that was built on the side of the church when it was turned into Quay Place for Suffolk MIND thanks to a National Lottery grant.
That was forced to close during the first lockdown - but now the historic St Mary at the Quay church has a new lease of life.
Most Read
- 1 Police find cannabis growing by the side of A14
- 2 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
- 3 Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema
- 4 The 72 postcode areas where Covid infection rates are rising
- 5 Diesel trains from Ipswich to get fuel delivered by road
- 6 Church ripe for homes conversion is under offer
- 7 Hospital site at St Clement's in Ipswich transformed into homes
- 8 More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action
- 9 New axe-throwing bar with crazy golf and cocktails could be coming to Buttermarket
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday