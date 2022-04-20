RNLI rescue passengers on stranded yacht under the Orwell Bridge

Harwich Atlantic Lifeboat being prepared for recovery in the dark - Credit: RNLI/ Harwich RNLI

Harwich RNLI has rescued passengers stuck on a stranded yacht under the Orwell Bridge.

Volunteer crews of Harwich RNLI’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboats were called to the incident just before 11pm on Monday, April 18.

The UK Coastguard requested that volunteers assist two people on board a small motor yacht, somewhere on the River Orwell, with engine failure.

According to the RNLI, "being tired, cold, and a little distressed by the situation, the two occupants had tied up to a nearby buoy and called for help".

The yacht was stranded beneath the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Volunteers of the Holbrook Coastguard team had also been requested to undertake a shoreline search.

The coastguard team from Holbrook were first to spot the casualty vessel tied to a buoy under the Orwell Bridge and guided the Harwich lifeboat crew to the yacht's location.

On arrival, the volunteers undertook a welfare check of the two occupants, Harwich RNLI said.

The lifeboat then towed the casualties and their yacht to its mooring at Debbage Yacht Moorings, where the care of the occupants was passed to the coastguard team after safely arriving.

Antony Charles, helmsman of the operation, said: "It was a good joint effort between ourselves and the coastguard team, resulting in a positive outcome.

"The occupants did the right thing calling for help and tying to the buoy, as this prevented them getting into a worse situation, drifting uncontrollably on the tidal river."