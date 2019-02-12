Glastonbury decor artist brings Elmer to life

Rob Catterall making a start on the Archant Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Food is the way to artist Rob Catterall’s heart - which is why he’s turning Archant’s Elmer into an ice cream sculpture to remember his fondest holidays in Suffolk.

Rob Catterall is one of the many artists transforming an elephant for this year’s Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk, which will take place in Ipswich this summer to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Rob, who has created decor for popular festivals such as Glastonbury and Boomtown, had his ‘Sundaes in Suffolk’ design selected by Archant, publisher of the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times, as one of the many sponsors involved in the parade.

Speaking of his design, Rob, from Nottingham said: “Food is the way to my heart.

“I came to Suffolk on holiday when I was six years old, and my main memory of the county is its ice cream and it’s beaches”

The 29-year-old, who runs ‘Rise and Signs’ and offers hand-painted signs and murals, has previously painted for other public art trails including ‘Bee in the City’ in Manchester and a primate for ‘Great Gorilla’ in Devon.

Rob continued: “It’s a great way of getting more publicity in a different city and it’s nice to know that my work is helping a good cause.”

Rob’s Elmer design will bring together ice cream cones for the elephants legs and a chocolate ice cream top with sprinkles. He is currently at Endeavour House in Ipswich and expects the design to take two days to complete, factoring in drying times between different elements of the design.

Rob says his artistic flair began with him drawing on his walls as a kid. His parents - who are both chemists - encouraged and pushed him towards pursuing art as a career.

Rob hopes to be able to visit Ipswich in the summer to see his creation in position as one of more than 50 Elmer sculptures on the art trail. He added: “Ipswich is a great town - with it’s nice Tudor buildings and winding roads, it’s very unique.”

“It’s great being involved in something like this which brings the community together and it was an honour to be chosen by Archant.”

Elmer’s Big Parade follows on from the success of the Pigs Gone Wild trail in 2016, which not only attracted over 250,000 visitors to Ipswich town centre and the Waterfront, but also contributed £1m to the local economy.