'People have been singing and dancing along'- Roma takes on epic busking challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:02 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 05 August 2019

Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson has taken on the musical challenge of busking her way around all of Elmer's Big Parade in just 12 hours.

Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail in Ipswich raising money for local charities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRoma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail in Ipswich raising money for local charities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 13-year-old who attends Northgate High School in the town, started singing at 8.30am this morning and will carry on until she has visited all 55 Elmers on the St Elizabeth Hospice trail - collecting money for charity as she completes the walk.

Roma's morning started by the Pip Elmer on the corner of Barrack Lane and Norwich Road where she was supported by family, friends and fans.

Midway through her busking challenge Roma said: " So far we're all doing really well, the public are being amazing and generous and lots of people in the town centre have been singing and dancing along."

Despite not getting a lunch break until 3.30pm, Roma said her voice was holding up fine and she had enjoyed "every moment" of her day so far.

One particular highlight was singing her idol Ed Sheeran's hit Castle on the Hill as she stood next to the Elmer of the same name.

You may also want to watch:

As well as singing covers Roma sang tracks from her album Teen Spirit saying: "All of the songs I have sung today are special to me."

Since 2017, the talented teenager has raised £13,000 for local charities through her singing - with today's adventure adding to her impressive total.

Speaking before the challenge Roma said: "It's the summer holidays and I've yet to do the Elmer trail in Ipswich, so I thought what better way to do it than to busk my way round and raise money for both the Hospice and 4YP."

Roma walked around the trail with her supporters but did get a cheeky lift on the back of a truck to the Elmer sculpture in Holywells park, to save a bit of time.

The singer's mum Rosa Manteiga, said: " I'm incredibly proud of Roma, its a big challenge and the logistical planning of it has been huge. People are amazed she is going to do the trail in just one day."

Roma's album Teen Spirit went on sale in the Ipswich branch of HMV at the end of July as part of the record stores bid to promote local music.

Roma sang a mixture of originals and cover songs as she made her way around the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRoma sang a mixture of originals and cover songs as she made her way around the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

