Ipswich Star > News

Volunteers build log cabin at Alton Water for disabled cycling charity

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:24 PM November 3, 2021
Volunteers with Bike Active Karl Rolfe (pedalling) and Steve Dosher, outside the new log cabin at Alton Water

Volunteers with Bike Active Karl Rolfe (pedalling) and Steve Dosher, outside the new log cabin at Alton Water - Credit: John Norman

Rotary Club members and disabled cycling charity Bike Active have joined forces to build a log cabin at Alton Water.

Members of The Rotary Club of Ipswich made a donation to buy the cabin for use as base accommodation for the charity's volunteers.

Rotary members then built the cabin, log by log, and it was painted by volunteers for Bike Active.

John Norman, chairman of social activities for the Rotary Club of Ipswich, said: "We always look out for projects like this, that involve members of the community.

"It went well and the vast majority of the work was finished within three days."

This was the fifth cabin built by the club for a charity.

Any other charities needing additional outdoor accommodation are asked to get in touch with the club secretary to discuss possibilities. 

Bike Active is reopening gradually following lockdown, and will be meeting every Friday in the main car park at Alton Water.

It offers 30–40 minute cycle rides to people with a range of disabilities.

For more details, visit the charity's website.




