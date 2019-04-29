Suffolk Constabulary Male Voice Choir on the bill at Royal Albert Hall

Suffolk Constabulary Male Voice Choir will be joining groups from across the UK for a charity gala concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

The event, on May 11, marks the 30th year of the British Police Symphony Orchestra.

It will be the third time the choir, now in its 51st year, has performed at the venue, where the event will be hosted by television's Nick Knowles and include music from Mahler to Rick Wakeman.

Secretary Stephen Wade said it will be a wonderful experience, adding: “We have already enjoyed a joint rehearsal with Essex Police choir, and a rehearsal with all choirs from the southern half of the country, together with the orchestra.”

The choir performs about 12 concerts a year for good causes. It welcomes new singers, who do not have to audition or be police officers.

To book or join, contact the secretary on 01449 672600 or scmvc@scwade.eclipse.co.uk.

For more details, search for Suffolk Constabulary Male Voice Choir online.