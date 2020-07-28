E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Edge-of-Ipswich homes, retirement apartments and care home decision delay

PUBLISHED: 15:30 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 28 July 2020

Rushmere - the land to be developed can be seen on the right hand edge of the photo opposite the church Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Rushmere - the land to be developed can be seen on the right hand edge of the photo opposite the church Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Developers are still waiting to hear if they can build new homes, retirement apartments and a care home on a former four-and-a-half-acre garden at Rushmere.

Ruby Homes Ltd has drawn up the proposals for the mixed housing development in The Street almost opposite the village’s historic medieval St Andrew’s Church.

Rushmere St Andrew Parish Council has recommended approval.

The project was submitted last October but has yet to be decided by East Suffolk Council. If it goes ahead it will feature 14 new homes built, ranging from one to four bedrooms, along with 25 retirement apartments and a 75-bed care home.

There will also be parking for 86 vehicles.

A report submitted to the district council on behalf of Ruby Homes said the site lies on the south side of The Street in Rushmere St Andrew.

It said: “The road is a continuation of Rushmere Road and connects to Playford Lane and Playford Road to the east. The site is bounded to the west by agricultural land, to the south east by Ipswich Rugby Club and to the north east by a neighbouring detached dwelling.

“The site topography is generally flat throughout. The site is a former garden and is now unused and unkept.”

A heritage report for the council insists the development will “not affect this area or the outlook both to and from the church”.

The medieval church’s original tower is a well-known landmark in the village.

The developers said: “It is clear, and forms part of the proposals, to retain or reinstate the boundary hedging in order to preserve the village character and the setting of St Andrew’s Church.”

