When will Santa and Rudolph be visiting your street this Christmas?

The show will go on for the Rudolph Run this year - with a few changes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Things might look a little different this year but Father Christmas and Rudolph will still be heading off for a tour of Ipswich in December – and here’s where you can see them.

The Rudolph Run volunteers face the camera in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Rudolph Run volunteers face the camera in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rudolph’s tour of Ipswich is marking its 50th anniversary in 2020 and despite the current challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Santa is determined for the show to go on.

The recognisable float, organised by Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table, will set off on its journey on December 3 and will tour the town until December 23.

Glenn Williamson, chairman of Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table, said the charity is still aiming to spread festive cheer through town despite the pandemic.

He said: “This year has been very challenging for everyone and although Covid-19 safety measures mean we have had to make changes, we are determined to deliver Christmas cheer throughout Ipswich and raise funds supporting local charities and worthy causes.”

Santa with some young Ipswich Town fans as the Round Table's Rudolph Run visited Portman Road last year Picture: JUDY RIMMER Santa with some young Ipswich Town fans as the Round Table's Rudolph Run visited Portman Road last year Picture: JUDY RIMMER

People are asked to respect the following changes due to Covid-19 safety measures:

• Do not come to the start point as no pictures with Santa will be possible

• Do not approach collectors, buckets will be placed down to allow donations to be safely given

• Do not mingle with other households, please keep in your family bubbles

• Do not wait inside, no door knocking will happen this year so families are encouraged to come out and see the float as it passes

• Do follow Rudolph on the tracker each night, with the link available on Facebook and Twitter (Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table)

• Do consider donating online here or via Facebook, Twitter or text. To donate £2 text RUDY 2 on 70470, to donate £5 text RUDY 5 on 70470 and to donate £10 text RUDY 10 on 70470.

Organisers have asked people to remember that Santa and his little helpers are all volunteers giving up their own time to spread a little Christmas cheer and raise much needed funds for local charities.

Any local charity/worthy cause which would like to be considered can email Ipswich Round Table here or visit the charity’s website for further details.

Rudolph tour of Ipswich Schedule

Thursday, December 3 - Grange Farm

Friday, December 4 - Belstead Hills

Monday, December 7 - Whitehouse/Bramford Lane

Tuesday, December 8 - Chantry North

Wednesday, December 9 - Christchurch East

Thursday, December 10 - Castle Hill/Whitton

Friday, December 11 - Crofts

Monday, December 14 - Gainsborough

Tuesday, December 15 - Selkirk/Australia

Wednesday, December 16 - Stoke Park

Thursday, December 17 - Bramford Road

Friday, December 18 - Christchurch West/Woodbridge Road

Monday, December 21 - Broke Hall

Tuesday, December 22 - California area

Wednesday, December 23 - Rivers/Greenwich