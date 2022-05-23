RuPaul's Drag Race UK star to head to Ipswich
Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will be able to meet one of its stars when they come to Ipswich this summer.
Crystal, who shot to fame after placing sixth on season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will be performing at Cult Café Bar on June 19, the day after Suffolk Pride.
Lou Safier and Domino Deville are the producers of the Cheeky Devils cabaret, drag and burlesque club.
Together with Cult Café, they are planning a full day of drag at the café and bar on Ipswich Waterfront.
The day will kick off at 11am with a ‘drag brunch’ with Miss Terry Tours in attendance. Later there will be outside entertainment with a Tina Turner drag impersonator.
Finally, Crystal will be headlining a burlesque and drag show, with other acts including Rudy Jeevanjee, Lou Safire, Lady Contrary and Rosy Cheeks
Lou is excited to welcome Crystal to the town.
“It’s going to be amazing!” they said, “Most of our acts are from Suffolk. Miss Terry Tours is from Clacton, and then the rest are local.
“It’s something different for Ipswich!”
To book tickets, call Cult Café Bar on 01473 215673.