Cheers! Recycling firm hands out free coffee and ice cream after alarm nuisance

Sackers are looking into reports of the alarm but are unsure if it is coming from their site in Great Blakenham Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Neighbours in Great Blakenham have been given a free ice cream to make up for the annoyance caused by an alarm which has been disturbing their peace and quiet over the last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sackers in Great Blakenham have sent letters to 90 of their neighbours Picture: RACHEL EDGE Sackers in Great Blakenham have sent letters to 90 of their neighbours Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sackers, the scrap metal and waste recycling firm based in Gipping Road, sent out the letter to 90 residents to "thank them for their patience".

People living in the Great Blakenham Fields development have complained of hearing the alarm echoing around the estate three or four times a day.

In the letter, Sackers say: "We are aware that there is an alarm that keeps going off mostly in the evenings. "We are not sure this is our alarm and are doing some investigations in to this. If there are any incidents which can identify that it is definitely us, we would be grateful for any video evidence so we can send it on to our alarm provider."

You may also want to watch:

Helen Crapnell, the Sackers staff member who sent out the letter, said: "Residents think the noise is coming from Sackers so we are looking into it, we have sent out the letters because we need their support to do this."

An alarm has been annoying residents in Great Blakenham near Ipswich for the last month Picture: ARCHANT An alarm has been annoying residents in Great Blakenham near Ipswich for the last month Picture: ARCHANT

The letter also thanks the local community for "keeping an eye out on" the business which has been a victim of several burglaries recently.

Each household received two vouchers for a local convenience store which can be exchanged for a coffee, soft drink or ice cream - a gesture which has been well received by residents.

James Johnson,32, who lives in Great Blakenham said: "The letter shows Sackers are prepared to do something about the intrusiveness of the alarm and are making steps to work closer with the community."

Read more: Was it a plane? Mystery deepens over Suffolk's big bang



