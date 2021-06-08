News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Sea sparkle algae turns Felixstowe sea orange

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:30 AM June 8, 2021    Updated: 8:52 AM June 8, 2021
Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to two incidents over the weekend

Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to two incidents over the weekend - Credit: Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team

Orange sea sparkle was found at Felixstowe beach over the weekend, as Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team also helped someone with a broken ankle. 

The rescue team were first called out to reports of possible pollution in the sea on Sunday, June 6, but it was later discovered that it was in fact sea sparkle. 

In this case the sea sparkle is not thought to be harmful, and is thought to be a natural occurring algae. 

Later on that day the coastguard were also called out to a casualty with a broken ankle. 

Once the team located the person they provided first aid until the ambulance arrived. 

You may also want to watch:

Once the paramedics were on scene pain relief was administrated and the team then helped the paramedic get the person in the ambulance. 

The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team: said: "We wish the casualty a speedy recovery."


Most Read

  1. 1 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
  2. 2 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
  3. 3 Robbers attack cyclist by Ipswich river
  1. 4 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
  2. 5 Two arrested after police raid suspected cuckooed Ipswich home
  3. 6 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
  4. 7 Kesgrave trial: Accused sent boy Snapchat video saying 'I will shoot you,' court hears
  5. 8 Fire crews called to Port of Felixstowe after smoke seen from building
  6. 9 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
  7. 10 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow
Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The transformer measures 6.67m long, 5.35 m wide and 4.67m high. 

A14 | Updated

Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Weston was fined twice by Ipswich Hospital when she claims she was using the parking system correctly. 

Ipswich Hospital

Cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital under ANPR parking system

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge Police station was sold for over � 1 million Picture: RUTH LEACH

Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The last time Suffolk police authorised section 60 was in November 2019 following an incident of vio

Dad-of-six brandished knife in large town centre disturbance

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus