Sea sparkle algae turns Felixstowe sea orange
- Credit: Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team
Orange sea sparkle was found at Felixstowe beach over the weekend, as Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team also helped someone with a broken ankle.
The rescue team were first called out to reports of possible pollution in the sea on Sunday, June 6, but it was later discovered that it was in fact sea sparkle.
In this case the sea sparkle is not thought to be harmful, and is thought to be a natural occurring algae.
Later on that day the coastguard were also called out to a casualty with a broken ankle.
Once the team located the person they provided first aid until the ambulance arrived.
You may also want to watch:
Once the paramedics were on scene pain relief was administrated and the team then helped the paramedic get the person in the ambulance.
The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team: said: "We wish the casualty a speedy recovery."
Most Read
- 1 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
- 2 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
- 3 Robbers attack cyclist by Ipswich river
- 4 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
- 5 Two arrested after police raid suspected cuckooed Ipswich home
- 6 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
- 7 Kesgrave trial: Accused sent boy Snapchat video saying 'I will shoot you,' court hears
- 8 Fire crews called to Port of Felixstowe after smoke seen from building
- 9 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
- 10 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow