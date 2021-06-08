Sea sparkle algae turns Felixstowe sea orange

Published: 8:30 AM June 8, 2021 Updated: 8:52 AM June 8, 2021

Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to two incidents over the weekend - Credit: Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team

Orange sea sparkle was found at Felixstowe beach over the weekend, as Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team also helped someone with a broken ankle.

The rescue team were first called out to reports of possible pollution in the sea on Sunday, June 6, but it was later discovered that it was in fact sea sparkle.

In this case the sea sparkle is not thought to be harmful, and is thought to be a natural occurring algae.

Later on that day the coastguard were also called out to a casualty with a broken ankle.

Once the team located the person they provided first aid until the ambulance arrived.

You may also want to watch:

Once the paramedics were on scene pain relief was administrated and the team then helped the paramedic get the person in the ambulance.

The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team: said: "We wish the casualty a speedy recovery."



