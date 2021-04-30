Crowdfunding for seaside café and deli project after renovation costs double

Published: 7:00 PM April 30, 2021

A couple aiming to open a new continental delicatessen with café in Felixstowe have launched a crowdfunding project after problems with the property saw costs escalate.

Husband and wife Matt and Monika Kubot have secured permission to transform the former shop at the top of Bent Hill into the new business plus two flats.

The project would see the basement of the 150-year-old building turned into an educational, social, arts and cultural centre suitable for music events, exhibitions and celebrations.

However, having made a start on the renovation Mr and Mrs Kubot have now seen the £150,000 estimated cost double to £300,000 because of structural problems.

The former antique shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, which is to become a cafe and flats - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Mr Kubot said: "The cost of essential structural work has doubled because new foundations and steel structure is needed from the basement upwards.

"This means much of the existing structure has to be demolished and re-built. The work has already started."

They purchased the historic building in February 2020 and hope to open The Seaview Café and Delicatessen in autumn 2021 after completing essential structural and renovation work.

The couple, who also own The Polish Hut shop in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, have now launched a gofundme crowdfunding page in the hope that supporters will help them raise up to £50,000 towards the renovation work at the new venture.

People who donate to support the renovation of the property will receive rewards. For a donation of £25 they will receive a voucher of the same value to be used in the Seaview Café and/or Delicatessen; for £50 they will receive a stylish hamper consisting of products sold in the delicatessen; and for £100 a voucher for the café for up to four people to dine in.

Mr Kubot said: "It is hoped that interested parties will be able to donate some money so that this project – which will be a huge asset to the town, can be completed by this autumn."

Until the Kubots bought the premises, it was an antiques shop and before that for decades was home to menswear shop Coes, which relocated a few years ago to a unit in the central stretch of Hamilton Road.

