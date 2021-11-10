News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Semi-pro footballer sees football franchise dream become a reality

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 6:00 AM November 10, 2021
Tevan Allen kneeling on a football pitch

24-year-old Tevan Allen has recently launched his Football Fun Factory Franchise in Chantry, Gainsborough and Northgate - Credit: Ben Pooley

A semi-pro footballer at Stowmarket Town has turned his dream into a reality by launching his Ipswich-based Football Fun Factory franchise. 

Tevan Allen, 24, had completed the six-month government kickstart scheme within the company and last month decided that he'd like to set up his own franchise in Chantry, Northgate and Gainsborough. 

Tevan explained his launch this week had a great turn out and is incredibly proud of his venture, which helps boys and girls get into football in a fun way.

He said: “It feels amazing, almost overwhelming to see it all play out from just having the idea.  

“It has been a quick turnaround but I think throwing myself in the deep end was the best thing I could have possibly done.”   

Tevan’s Chantry sessions will run Mondays from 5pm to 6pm, Northgate sessions will run Wednesdays 5:30pm to 6:30pm and Tots Football Fun will take place Sundays from 9am until 9:45am. The Gainsborough session is set to start December 3. 

To search for a session, see here

You may also want to watch:

Football
Ipswich News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Former Aldi store

New Ipswich Farmfoods store to open before Christmas

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Walton appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Teaching assistant caught with indecent images lied on CV to get job

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Gurdita and Sid Singh outside Brunswick Road post office

Baby Sid carries on name of beloved Ipswich shopkeeper

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon