Semi-pro footballer sees football franchise dream become a reality

24-year-old Tevan Allen has recently launched his Football Fun Factory Franchise in Chantry, Gainsborough and Northgate - Credit: Ben Pooley

A semi-pro footballer at Stowmarket Town has turned his dream into a reality by launching his Ipswich-based Football Fun Factory franchise.

Tevan Allen, 24, had completed the six-month government kickstart scheme within the company and last month decided that he'd like to set up his own franchise in Chantry, Northgate and Gainsborough.

Tevan explained his launch this week had a great turn out and is incredibly proud of his venture, which helps boys and girls get into football in a fun way.

He said: “It feels amazing, almost overwhelming to see it all play out from just having the idea.

“It has been a quick turnaround but I think throwing myself in the deep end was the best thing I could have possibly done.”

Tevan’s Chantry sessions will run Mondays from 5pm to 6pm, Northgate sessions will run Wednesdays 5:30pm to 6:30pm and Tots Football Fun will take place Sundays from 9am until 9:45am. The Gainsborough session is set to start December 3.

To search for a session, see here.