7-year-old BMX rider from Ipswich set to compete at British Championships
- Credit: Carly Taylor
A seven-year-old from Ipswich is set to compete at the BMX British Championships later this month, after a "tough start to life".
Rhylee Taylor-Day from Ravenswood will compete in his second British Championships in Bournemouth on August 27.
Rhylee, who is a member of Ipswich BMX Club, previously competed last year coming 15th out of 35 competitors, at the age of just six.
He has had difficulties to overcome, however, as his parents were told he may never be able to walk.
Rhylee's mum Carly and dad Gary, said: "He stopped breathing at 10 days old, and spent many weeks in hospital with visits to Addenbrooke's undergoing tests.
"When he was six months old, the doctor told us the muscles in his arms and legs weren't formed properly."
Rhylee struggles with sensory process disorder and is on the autism spectrum pathway, but after physiotherapy and hard work, he was able to walk and was taken to a BMX track when he was two.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager sexually assaulted and then robbed in Ipswich
- 2 Police cordon in place outside former Grimwades store in Ipswich
- 3 Travellers pitch up in one of Ipswich's busiest parks
- 4 Teenager’s 10 year sentence is warning over ‘horrendous’ acid attacks
- 5 GALLERY: Photos show devastating aftermath of huge fire near Ipswich
- 6 One of the world's largest container ships arrives at Port of Felixstowe
- 7 Open air theatre coming to Ipswich park later this month
- 8 'He'd be dead' - mum's terror after wave drags her and baby down beach
- 9 Two knives found in Ipswich park after six teenagers arrested
- 10 Couple get engaged after abseiling down Ipswich Hospital block
Mum Carly continued: "He was on his balance bike and being the fearless little boy he is, he started going up and down the hills and loved it.
"We then took him when he was three-and-a-half on a Tuesday night to practice and he got his first race bike shortly after and has never looked back.
"He loves being on the track and everyone supports and helps each other – it's just like a big extended family."
In order to qualify for the British Championships, Rhylee competed in the BMX East Regional winter and summer series. He won both races.
He also came 6th in his first British Cycling BMX National and was East Anglian champion for his age group in 2021.
Carly continued: "We are so proud of his determination and hard work he puts in every time he's on the track to strive and be better at every race.
"Watching him ride a bike is something we never thought we'd see, so to be riding regionally, nationally and qualifying for the British Championships is amazing."
Rhylee is riding the same tracks as Olympic champion Bethany Shriever and silver medalist Kye Whyte. And Rhylee has said that, one day, he will be as fast as them.