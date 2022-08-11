7-year-old BMX rider from Ipswich set to compete at British Championships

Rhylee Taylor-Day will compete at the British Championships in BMXing in Bournemouth later this month - Credit: Carly Taylor

A seven-year-old from Ipswich is set to compete at the BMX British Championships later this month, after a "tough start to life".

Rhylee Taylor-Day from Ravenswood will compete in his second British Championships in Bournemouth on August 27.

Rhylee, who is a member of Ipswich BMX Club, previously competed last year coming 15th out of 35 competitors, at the age of just six.

Rhylee opened the Ipswich BMX Park when he was just six - Credit: Carly Taylor

He has had difficulties to overcome, however, as his parents were told he may never be able to walk.

Rhylee's mum Carly and dad Gary, said: "He stopped breathing at 10 days old, and spent many weeks in hospital with visits to Addenbrooke's undergoing tests.

"When he was six months old, the doctor told us the muscles in his arms and legs weren't formed properly."

Rhylee stopped breathing when he was 10 days old, and doctors told that he would never be able to walk, but overcame those challenges - Credit: Carly Taylor

Rhylee struggles with sensory process disorder and is on the autism spectrum pathway, but after physiotherapy and hard work, he was able to walk and was taken to a BMX track when he was two.

Mum Carly continued: "He was on his balance bike and being the fearless little boy he is, he started going up and down the hills and loved it.

"We then took him when he was three-and-a-half on a Tuesday night to practice and he got his first race bike shortly after and has never looked back.

"He loves being on the track and everyone supports and helps each other – it's just like a big extended family."

Rhylee, 7, hopes to one day compete at the BMX World Championships - Credit: Carly Taylor

In order to qualify for the British Championships, Rhylee competed in the BMX East Regional winter and summer series. He won both races.

He also came 6th in his first British Cycling BMX National and was East Anglian champion for his age group in 2021.

Carly continued: "We are so proud of his determination and hard work he puts in every time he's on the track to strive and be better at every race.

Rhylee first started cycling when he was two, and has since gone on to win multiple competitions in East Anglia - Credit: Carly Taylor

"Watching him ride a bike is something we never thought we'd see, so to be riding regionally, nationally and qualifying for the British Championships is amazing."

Rhylee is riding the same tracks as Olympic champion Bethany Shriever and silver medalist Kye Whyte. And Rhylee has said that, one day, he will be as fast as them.