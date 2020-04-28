Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 16-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in Ipswich after an unknown man offered to take her to back to his house so she could look at some puppies.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Sunday, April 26, when the teenage victim was waiting alone with her bike outside Tesco Express in Norwich Road.

An unknown man then approached her and asked if she wanted to go to his house to see the puppies, which the girl initially ignored.

The man continued to speak to her despite her efforts to ignore him, and she decided to cycle away as she felt uncomfortable.

She was unaware that the suspect then followed her along with his companion, another man.

When the victim reached the junction with Highfield Road and Highfield Approach, the suspect caught up with her and held her onto the bike to prevent her from leaving.

He touched her bottom and the victim felt distressed, so moved towards some people she knew who she had spotted walking towards her.

At this point the suspect walked away, allowing the victim to return home.

The male suspect is described as mixed race, of medium build, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, with black hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing a red cap and had a black rucksack on his back.

His companion is described as black, of slim build and was wearing a white tracksuit.

Suffolk police are looking to speak to anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage of the incident while driving down Norwich Road that day between 4pm and 5pm.

Anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, by email or via the website, quoting crime reference number 37/23352/20.