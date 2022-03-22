News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Shed and fence 'well alight' in evening blaze

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:33 AM March 22, 2022
Emergency services were called to a blaze in Ipswich last night 

Emergency services were called to a blaze in Ipswich last night - Credit: June Phair

Emergency services were called to a shed and fence blaze in Ipswich last night. 

Firefighters and officers were called to the blaze in Coltsfoot Road, in Chantry, just before 7.55pm yesterday, Monday, March 21. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a wooden shed around 6m x 3m and 10m's of fence that were well alight.

"Two hose reels, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were used."

Eyewitnesses said they were shocked to see the blaze in Coltsfoot Road

Eyewitnesses said they were shocked to see the blaze in Coltsfoot Road - Credit: June Phair

There was no reports of any injuries but Suffolk police, who was also called to the blaze has said there are investigating the fire. 

June Phair who saw the blaze said she quickly alerted emergency services to the fire.

She added: "I used to live down the road and I shocked to see the fire."

Appliances from Ipswich East were called to tackle the blaze, which was extinguished by 8.50pm. 


