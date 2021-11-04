Stately home Shrubland Hall placed on Heritage at Risk register

Shrubland Hall has been added to the Heritage at Risk register - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

One of Suffolk's most spectacular stately homes, Georgian mansion Shrubland Hall, has been placed on Historic England's Heritage at Risk register.

The 18th-century property between Barham and Coddenham, to the north-west of Ipswich, is among 26 sites in the East of England which have been added to the latest list.

The move follows years of concern over the condition of the hall, which was formerly an exclusive health resort and appeared in the James Bond film Thunderball.

Part of the grounds of Shrubland Hall, near Coddenham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The site was targeted by vandals during restoration work earlier this year, with a window being smashed and period decorations being damaged.

As well as the hall itself, a number of features in the grounds have been added to the register separately, including screen walling, balustrading, grand stairs and grottoes and the upper gun terrace.

A spokesperson for Historic England said: “Historic England have been involved in discussions about the future of Shrubland Hall for some time. We last visited in July 2021 to look at the condition of the Grade II* listed Hall and the five Grade II* listed garden structures.

"The ‘at risk’ Grade I registered landscape is also a concern because of the continued deterioration of the formal garden buildings, features and planting. The differing management regimes across the wider historic parkland and woodland are also contributing to the problem.

"The whole site is divided across multiple owners, which adds to the complexity of trying to find the right solution. At present, we are actively engaged with Mid Suffolk District Council and the owner to resolve some of the issues and are currently discussing the next course of action.”

Dr Muhammad Farmer bought Shrubland Hall for more than £6m in 2009, and later launched a luxury hotel there, Shrubland Royale, but it closed in 2016, less than a year after opening.

In 2019 he said he he was in talks with experts to find a viable future for the site, including a possible Hilton hotel franchise.