Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo

Published: 6:45 PM July 6, 2021

The son of beloved Ipswich shopkeeper Hajara "Sid" Singh has spoken of his pride after getting his late father's portrait tattooed on his arm.

Babsy Singh, who runs the Brunswick Road Post Office with his brother Sunny, got the tattoo last week in memory of the 61-year-old shopkeeper who died in January this year.

Babsy Singh's new tattoo of his father, legendary Ipswich shopkeeper Hajara "Sid" Singh - Credit: Andrew Marsh/Skinwear Tattoos

Hajara, known affectionately by customers as "Sid" or "Guv", was a popular face across the town through his many shops and was widely regarded as one of Ipswich's greatest characters.

The tattoo features his smiling face holding a drink, alongside the words: "My mentor, my guide, my first love."

Babsy, who was tattooed by Andrew Marsh at Skinwear Tattoos – three doors down from the post office – said he is overjoyed by the incredible artwork.

He said: "I am so pleased with it, I've had people stopping me all over town since asking to have a look. I've even had people come in the shop just to see it.

"It took four hours. I was okay with the first two, but towards the end I was counting down each letter. But I'm so happy with it. Andrew has done a great job.

"It's very important to me, it feels like he's always here with me. The words come straight from the heart.

"I can hold my boy in one arm and know my old man is there on the other arm. We all miss him. He is in our thoughts every single day."

Mr Singh owned several shops and residential properties around Ipswich - Credit: Courtesy of the Singh family

Babsy added that he hopes the tattoo will help keep his father's legacy alive, being regularly stopped in supermarkets, cash and carries and pubs by people eager to tell stories about his father.

Mr Marsh said: "I don't usually do portraits but I couldn't refuse Babsy.

"Sid was such a well-loved local character. I've known him since I was a young lad using the shop in Clapgate Lane, before then getting our own studio three doors down in Brunswick Road.

"He had his famous catchphrases and was simply known back then as 'Guv'.

"He will be sorely missed, so it is nice that people can still see his face every day."